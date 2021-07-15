11 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since July 8:

1. Angela Brandt was named president of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's senior care division.

2. Toni Goodin was tapped to serve as CEO of the new Shreveport (La.) Rehabilitation Hospital.

3. LeeAnn Helber was chosen as the new president of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.

4. Nina Hobcroft was named chief strategy officer of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

5. Ruby Kirby, RN, was chosen by West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson to be the CEO of Camden (Tenn.) Hospital.

6. Lisa Nelson, PharmD, was named associate vice president of IT applications and chief applications officer at University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center.

7. Haroula Protopapadakis Norden was named COO of Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

8. Terika Richardson was named COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

9. Jennifer Sullivan, MD, was named senior vice president of strategic operations at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

10. Karen Surkala was named COO of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., according to the Post-Journal.

11. Jennifer White, the CFO of a state agency that runs Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned.