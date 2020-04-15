Mount Sinai, Mayo Clinic & 7 other health systems launching tech tools in response to COVID-19 pandemic

From contact tracing trackers to remote monitoring solutions, hospitals and health systems across the country are rolling out various types of tech tools to combat COVID-19.

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that have launched new digital tools during the pandemic:

1. Mayo Clinic created an EHR tool that alerts staff members who may have been exposed to another employee or patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. The Rochester, Minn.-based health system also teamed up with the state's health department to develop an artificial intelligence-powered tool that can identify zones of greater COVID-19 transmission in southern Minnesota.

2. NYC Health + Hospitals launched an at-home COVID-19 text message-based platform that allows clinicians to monitor discharged emergency department patients' symptoms from their homes.

3. Seattle-based University of Washington Medicine this month began rolling out a smartphone app to 25,000 study participants to screen for virus infections and predict outbreaks sooner.

4. Stanford (Calif.) Medicine built an app that connects first responders in California to drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations. Stanford also created an online calculator that helps healthcare providers identify and predict staffing and supply need based on information about individual hospitals, including patient population and ICU and ventilator capacities.

5. UC San Diego Health developed and applied an artificial intelligence algorithm to more than 2,000 lung X-ray images, helping radiologists more quickly identify signs of early pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

6. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has adapted its stroke platform to remotely monitor COVID-19 patients.

7. Seattle-based Swedish Health Services partnered with Microsoft to develop an app for hospital workers to use to view and report real-time data on COVID-19 patient volumes, personal protective equipment and other critical information.

8. Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both located in Pittsburgh, implemented an online tool that connects patients with resources for social determinants of health needs.

9. UC San Francisco developed an interactive population health mapping website that allows users to analyze the effect of factors such as social determinants of health on neighborhood-level health outcomes.

