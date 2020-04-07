Mount Sinai reworks stroke platform to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has adapted its stroke platform to remotely monitor COVID-19 patients, according to FOX News.

The Precision Recovery Platform has been designed for COVID-19 patients with symptoms not severe enough for hospitalization. Patients simply text "Precision Recovery" to 332-213-9130. A physician will then chat with the patient via video. Patients go on to download an app where they input their symptoms.

If physician notices concerning data about a patient, they can video chat with them or send an emergency medical team to evaluate the patient.

Assistant professor of neurosurgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Christopher Kellner, MD, co-developed the platform with David Putrino, MD.

"With remote monitoring of COVID-19, we can save hospital resources for the patients who need them most, but also quickly triage patients if and when they begin to show more severe symptoms while they are being monitored at home," said Dr. Kellner, according to FOX News.

