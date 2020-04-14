NYC Health + Hospitals rolls out COVID-19 symptom monitoring platform for discharged ED patients

NYC Health + Hospitals on April 13 launched an at-home COVID-19 text message-based platform that allows clinicians to monitor discharged emergency department patients' symptoms from their homes.

The symptom-monitoring platform is for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 who do not need to be admitted to the New York City-based health system. These patients can self-enroll into the program and will receive text messages every 12- to 24-hours to assess their symptoms.

If a person reports their symptoms are worsening, a care team member will follow up via phone call and refer them into the hospital, if necessary.

"NYC Health + Hospitals is leaning on innovative and efficient methods of monitoring patient's health care needs remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the best care to patients and minimizing the spread of the coronavirus" NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD, said in a news release. "It is especially important now to provide New Yorkers the healthcare they need where they're safest."

