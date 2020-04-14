911 calls may be effective coronavirus tracking tool

To track the spread of COVID-19 as well as limit the burden on hospitals, the most effective tool may be data from 911 calls, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Emergency dispatch and public reporting systems are filled with real-time data. Several cities across the country have partnered with dispatch centers to get data on the spread of the virus. Seattle is piloting software that analyzes 911 callers' voices to map locations of likely cases.

Baltimore is gathering data on a ZIP code-level that displays information on available hospital beds to help dispatchers route ambulances to the most appropriate locations. New Orleans has equipped paramedics with video capabilities to chat with 911 callers.

With the use or radio frequencies, copper-based landlines and other tools, 911 systems can put together disparate data sets. These 911 calls now can yield precise location data, as many people call using their cell phones,which automatically share location data with emergency call centers.

