Mayo Clinic develops EHR tool to track contact between employees and COVID-19 exposure

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic created an EHR tool that alerts staff members who may have been exposed to another employee or patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to local news affiliate KTTC.

With the tool, Mayo Clinic managers and supervisors can create and submit a list of employees that may have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient admitted to Mayo hospitals. This includes employees who may have charted in the EHR or had close contact with the patient.

After potentially infected employees are identified, they fill out a questionnaire about the contact so Mayo Clinic can perform a risk assessment.

Mayo Clinic launched the EHR tool early in April and plans to implement it at its Jacksonville, Fla.-based and Scottsdale, Ariz.-based campuses on April 15, according to the report.

