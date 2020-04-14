How hospitals are responding to spike in cyberattacks during pandemic

Hospitals and health systems are sounding the alarm to stay vigilant about security amid an increase in attempted ransomware and other cyberattacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Pew report, the Greater New York Hospital Association has notified affiliated members of an active cybersecurity threat that is exploiting vulnerabilities. Microsoft warned hospitals of software vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers. And biotechnology company 10X Genomics was targeted in a ransomware attack.

These cyberattacks have put a significant strain on hospitals as they work day and night to fight COVID-19. One of the biggest fears is healthcare providers being unable to access medical records and test results if networks go down in a cyberattack, reported Pew.

Health systems are telling staff to expect cyberattacks. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System's Chief Information Security Officer Scott Larsen said employees who are working from home are required to complete two-factor authentication before logging into the network. But keeping up with cybersecurity efforts is difficult during a pandemic.

"It's like when your immune system is weak and your defenses are down," Mr. Larsen told Pew. "We're so distracted, and we're getting caught looking one way, and they are coming in the other way."

