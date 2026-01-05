40 million Americans use ChatGPT for healthcare: Report

More than 40 million Americans use ChatGPT daily to ask questions about healthcare, according to a new report from OpenAI that highlights how patients and clinicians are increasingly turning to AI to navigate a complex and strained U.S. healthcare system.

The report, AI as a Healthcare Ally: How Americans Are Navigating the System With ChatGPT, was shared with Becker’s by an OpenAI spokesperson. It is based on anonymized ChatGPT message data and OpenAI-led research.

Here are eight key findings from the report: