Amazon wants a hospital C-leader whisperer

Amazon is looking to hire a health executive adviser with clinical operations background and experience working with healthcare provider organizations and their C-level teams.

The adviser would serve as a liaison between nonprofit healthcare organizations and Amazon Web Services to drive the adoption of cloud technology in the sector.

Preferred qualifications include credible knowledge of healthcare technology, organizational background at the VP- or C-level, and an advanced degree in medicine, nursing, allied health, computer science, engineering, math or measurement science.

"AWS is looking for an experienced, passionate leader who understands the healthcare provider environment, healthcare trends impacting the industry, and will drive engagement across the non-profit healthcare sector in the United States by leveraging the richness of the AWS cloud computing platform to drive the right technology solutions, enable the technology ecosystem supporting healthcare and address changing industry needs," the April 1 job posting states.

The position is one more on a growing list of Amazon's healthcare provider hires. Aaron Martin, former chief digital officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, left the health system March 25 to join Amazon as a vice president of health. The company is also seeking a physician lead for its healthcare industry team, specifying the qualifications of a "talented physician leader with a broad set of healthcare experience including analytics, telemedicine and medical imaging."