9 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:

Stephen Klasko, MD, president of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health, joined the board for digital health company OODA Health.



Howard Lakougna, a former leader with the Providence Digital Innovation Group, left the health system for Facebook.



Renton, Wash.-based Providence appointed two executives, Derek Streat and Sean O'Connor, as entrepreneurs-in-residence with its Digital Innovation Group to lead further development of its digital health spinoff, DexCare.



Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida named Walt Disney executive Tony Ambrozie its first senior vice president and chief digital officer.



West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health welcomed former Envision executive Christian Mueller as its new vice president of IT and services for client relationship management.



Cerner hired Ron Lattomus as its new director of federal programs, including the Department of Veterans Affairs' EHR modernization project.



Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected life sciences leader Jeanne Cunicelli as president of UPMC Enterprises, its innovation, venture capital and commercialization arm.



Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., named Geoffry Hook CIO.



Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health named Jason Wells chief consumer and innovation officer.

