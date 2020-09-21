9 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT:
- Stephen Klasko, MD, president of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health, joined the board for digital health company OODA Health.
- Howard Lakougna, a former leader with the Providence Digital Innovation Group, left the health system for Facebook.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence appointed two executives, Derek Streat and Sean O'Connor, as entrepreneurs-in-residence with its Digital Innovation Group to lead further development of its digital health spinoff, DexCare.
- Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida named Walt Disney executive Tony Ambrozie its first senior vice president and chief digital officer.
- West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health welcomed former Envision executive Christian Mueller as its new vice president of IT and services for client relationship management.
- Cerner hired Ron Lattomus as its new director of federal programs, including the Department of Veterans Affairs' EHR modernization project.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected life sciences leader Jeanne Cunicelli as president of UPMC Enterprises, its innovation, venture capital and commercialization arm.
- Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., named Geoffry Hook CIO.
- Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health named Jason Wells chief consumer and innovation officer.
More articles on health IT:
Amazon seeks senior manager for Alexa health initiative
Nearly half of iPhone users own a connected health device
Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.