Cerner appoints new federal programs director: 3 details

Cerner hired Ron Lattomus as its new director of federal programs, including the Department of Veterans Affairs' EHR modernization project, according to a Sept. 14 Executive Biz report.

Three details:

1. In his new role, Mr. Lattomus will lead Cerner's IT projects with federal entities such as the VA's EHR modernization effort, which will continue its go-live this fall.

2. Mr. Lattomus most recently served as the program management operations director at Leonardo DRS' global enterprise solutions business.

3. He also spent more than 10 years in various leadership roles at Leidos, where he oversaw positions responsible for the IT company's VA and Defense Health Agency initiatives.

