AHIMA partners with Meditech on EHR digital training: 4 things to know

The American Health Information Management Association will provide EHR digital training for 16,000 students at more than 300 colleges and universities using Meditech's Expanse system.

Four things to know:

1. AHIMA will offer Meditech Expanse through its online health information environment AHIMA VLab, which features various software applications and lab lessons for students entering the healthcare workforce.

2. Expanse will serve as the flagship EHR within the AHIMA VLab. AHIMA offers several resources for health information education through virtually delivered curriculums and programs.

3. AHIMA is also collaborating on the project with Sisu Healthcare IT Solutions, which implements and hosts the Meditech Expanse software.

4. Because Expanse is a cloud-based EHR system, students in AHIMA's program will be able to access the EHR through a standard web browser in any fully integrated care setting.

