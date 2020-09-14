Ohio hospital deploys Meditech EHR

Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth went live on a new Meditech EHR system, according to a Sept. 11 Portsmouth Daily Times report.

By transitioning to Meditech, SOMC's inpatient, outpatient, emergency department and clinics will use a single EHR system to record and share patient records. The nonprofit hospital is home to more than 266 physicians and specialists.

The Meditech system also includes a new patient portal, which gives patients online access to services including provider messaging, viewing and requesting appointments and requesting prescription renewals.

