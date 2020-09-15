Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Stephen Klasko joins digital health company board

President of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health Stephen Klasko, MD, joined the board for digital health company OODA Health.

OODA Health leverages a technology platform and partnerships with health plans to enable real-time payments between patients, providers and payers.

"OODA is the embodiment of this exciting future," said Dr. Klasko in a news release. "For too long, providers and payers have depended on an antagonistic, wasteful and confusing approach to payments. OODA Health is pursuing a bold mission within healthcare administration and making real progress toward building a true 'retail' payment experience."

As a board member, Dr. Klasko will work with OODA co-founders Giovanni Colella, MD, and Seth Cohen to scale the company and accelerate go-to-market plans. Dr. Klasko is an experienced healthcare leader, expanding Jefferson Health from three to 14 hospitals under his watch and growing revenue from $2.2 billion to more than $5.5 billion in six years.

