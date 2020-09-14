Providence Digital Innovation Group program manager heads to Facebook

A former leader with the Providence Digital Innovation Group left the health system for Facebook.



Howard Lakougna has spent the past nearly two years as senior program manager and then principal program manager of the Digital Innovation Group at Renton, Wash.-based Providence but has now taken on the role of technical program manager – social impact at Facebook. He posted on LinkedIn: "I am honored to have gotten the opportunity to work with such incredible people, and to have solved difficult challenges in healthcare. I am [especially] grateful to my colleagues/friends at DIG for helping me grow into a better person and a better manager."



He also said in the post that he anticipates being able to announce new product launches soon.



Mr. Lakougna also has experience as an engineering product manager at GE Healthcare and a technical product manager at PATH, a global organization that works toward health equity.



