4 health tech companies that recently filed IPOs

Digital health deals and activities have seen a lot of traction recently in response to accelerated telehealth adoption and usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are four digital health companies that recently filed initial public offerings:

1. Amwell on Aug. 24 announced its IPO alongside a $100 million investment from Google Cloud. The telehealth company priced its offering between $490 million and $560 million.

2. Palantir Technologies, the data and analytics company that powers the coronavirus data reporting platform for HHS Protect, filed paperwork on Aug. 25 to go public. The company has a $26 billion valuation.

3. GoodRx, an online platform that offers users coupons for price cuts on prescription drugs, on Aug. 18 filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a public offering of up to $100 million worth of shares.

4. Early-stage cancer detection startup Grail, which has investors including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, in September filed to go public. Since launching in 2015, Grail has raised more than $2 billion.

More articles on digital transformation:

Healthcare in 2025: Get ready for the 'digital health twin'

UAMS gets $3.8M grant for research center examining digital health in rural areas: 6 details

The professional skills 6 hospital innovation leaders are focused on

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.