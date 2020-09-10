Providence hires 2 entrepreneurs-in-residence to expand digital health spinout

Renton, Wash.-based Providence appointed two executives as entrepreneurs-in-residence with its Digital Innovation Group to lead further development of its digital health spinout, DexCare.

On Sept. 9, Providence welcomed Derek Streat and Sean O'Connor to the team.

Mr. Streat is a healthcare technology entrepreneur and executive who has co-founded or been in the early stages of five venture-backed companies. He previously served as vice president of digital solutions at Johnson & Johnson after a startup he was part of, C-SATS, was acquired by Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. O'Connor was a founding member of C-SATS where he developed and executed a software-as-a-service-based model for the company. He has previous experience as a leader within Intuitive Surgical.

Mr. Streat and Mr. O'Connor are tasked with expanding DexCare's reach. Providence developed the platform for its same-day care business in 2016, and during the pandemic DexCare helped Providence acquire new patients digitally and navigate them to the appropriate care setting. The platform also optimized clinical resources and was able to scale to meet the 30-times increase in patient visit volume during the pandemic while the health system shifted from in-clinic to telehealth visits.

Other health systems have deployed DexCare in the past few months to assist in the pandemic response and recovery.

“We are fortunate to have Derek and Sean on board to help us expand the reach of DexCare,” said Aaron Martin, chief digital officer at Providence. “Their experience in e-commerce and marketing technology, combined with a deep understanding of health care technology will help bring this platform to market in a way that can benefit the entire healthcare industry — offering the best solution possible to health systems in need of optimizing their patient access.”

DexCare is the third platform spun off by Providence's Digital Innovation Group; the most recent spinoff was Xealth, a digital health company that received an investment from Cerner in August. Circle, a women's health platform, was the health system's first spinout which was sold to Wildflower Health.

