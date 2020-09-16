RWJBarnabas names vice president of IT&S client relationship management

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health hired a new vice president of IT and services for client relationship management.



The health system welcomed former Envision executive Christian Mueller to the role, according to a LinkedIn post from Mr. Mueller.

"I'll be supporting hospital administration and provider leadership enabling them to achieve their strategic goals and accomplish successful IT projects," he wrote.



Mr. Mueller spent five years at Envision before joining RWJBarnabas Health, including most recently as vice president of emergency and hospital medicine technology operations. While at Envision, Mr. Mueller worked with executive and regional leadership to deliver products and services as well as support strategic objectives. He oversaw a $9.2 million operating budget and $3.3 million capital budget, as well as a team of eight directors or managers and 70 IT staff members.



Mr. Mueller began his new role in September.

