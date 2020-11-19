6 health system CIO retirements in 2020

Six health system CIOs have retired this year.

1. Beverly Jordan, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health, retired May 29.

2. University of Utah Health CIO Jim Turnbull retired May 1.

3. Executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Dick Daniels retired in June.

4. Stephanie Reel, CIO and vice provost for IT at Johns Hopkins University and senior vice president and CIO of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore retired July 1.

5. Marc Probst retired as CIO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

6. Gil Hoffman retired as senior vice president and CIO of Mercy Technology Services in St. Louis.

