3 health systems laying off IT workers

Some hospitals and health systems are outsourcing or cutting IT jobs in a move to reduce operating costs.
Below are three hospitals outsourcing or eliminating IT jobs, as reported by Becker's since July 18:
- Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, confirmed to Becker's that it is laying off some positions within its information and technology team. The health system told Becker's that it informed its information and technology team on Oct. 12 that "a small number" of positions were being eliminated. According to Bon Secours, the majority of these positions are open and unfilled roles.
- Providence, R.I.-based Care New England said it will outsource some of its IT employees to health IT provider Kyndryl. Under the agreement, employees will join Kyndryl's team and will provide technical services to the health system. The move was made to reduce operating costs and give IT employees more career advancements, according to Care New England.
- Franciscan Alliance, the parent company of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health Indianapolis, said it will move 61 employees from its information services department to an outside company and end their employment with Franciscan, effective Sept. 30.