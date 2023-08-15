Rhode Island health system to outsource some IT members amid Epic cloud migration

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England is collaborating with health IT provider Kyndryl to consolidate its EHR systems into Epic and move them onto Amazon Web Services' cloud, as well as outsource some of its IT employees to the company.

Under the partnership, Kyndryl will lead the health system's transition to Epic and its migration to AWS' cloud, according to an Aug. 15 press release from the company. Some Care New England employees will also join Kyndryl's team and will provide technical services to the health system.

The move aims to reduce operational costs, give the health system access to automation technologies and provide IT members with career advancements.