Bon Secours Mercy Health cuts some IT roles

Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, confirmed to Becker's that it is laying off some positions within its information and technology team.

The health system told Becker's that it informed its information and technology team on Oct. 12 that "a small number" of positions were being eliminated. According to Bon Secours, the majority of these positions are open and unfilled roles.

"Each affected associate will be treated with dignity and respect, and will be provided with support, guidance and transition benefits as they move forward," a Bon Secours spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement.

This comes shortly after Bon Secours said a portion of its information and technology team would be transitioning to technology consulting firm Nordic Consulting Partners in January 2024.

The health system is a client of Nordic.