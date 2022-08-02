National Committee for Quality Assurance emphasizes health equity in updated guidelines 

The National Committee for Quality Assurance announced new and revised quality measures Aug. 1 for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set for 2023.

Race and ethnicity stratifications were introduced and revisions were made to acknowledge and affirm member gender identity. Five measures were added for pediatric dental care, safety and appropriateness, diabetic care, and social needs screenings and interventions. Five measures were removed, with others receiving "modest" revisions.

"All of us at NCQA are committed to advancing health equity, starting with how we measure quality results," said Margaret O'Kane, president of the committee. "I thank the many people and groups who work with us and offer thoughtful guidance to help us evolve HEDIS to ensure that this important quality improvement tool helps people of all backgrounds."