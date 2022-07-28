Execs tout health equity, but 43% of healthcare orgs have no plan to achieve it

While health organizations are steadfast in their belief that health equity is an important issue to tackle, many of them aren't collecting the necessary data to advance strategy and aren't making health equity a priority, according to a July 28 survey.

Researchers from Vantage Health Technologies include almost 200 healthcare executives in a range of organizations, from payers to providers, about their company's aims and strategies for improving health equity.

They found that the overwhelming majority (95 percent) of the executives surveyed believe health equity is important to address. However, 43.5 percent of respondents said that their organization has no roadmap to address health equity across people, technology or their processes, and 45.3 percent said they only had a partial roadmap.

Almost half of respondents (43.8 percent) didn't know if their organization collected demographic information on their care population, and for those that did collect it, only 4.2 percent of the data was from 75 percent to 100 percent of their population.