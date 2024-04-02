Costco to offer weight loss program

Six months after Costco announced its entrance into the healthcare industry with $29 virtual primary care visits, the big box retailer is launching a specialized weight loss program exclusively for its members.

Costco is working with Sesame — its same partner for the virtual healthcare service — to offer a weight loss program, the companies said April 2.

For $179, eligible members will receive three months of clinical consultation, have an initial video consultation and be able to message with their clinician, and receive a nutritional guide and an individualized treatment program.

"Sesame clinicians will begin by collecting a detailed medical history from each patient, and help patients with appropriate diet, exercise and lifestyle modifications," a Sesame news release said. "When clinically appropriate, the clinician may pair these interventions with medications, subject to their availability."

Sesame and Costco also sell $72 health checkups, which include lab work, and $79 virtual mental health therapy.