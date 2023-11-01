Waystar's 'immediate focus' on Olive AI clients

Healthcare payment technology provider Waystar is acquiring Olive AI's clearinghouse and patient access business units following Olive's Oct. 31 announcement that it is shutting down.

Waystar CEO Matt Hawkins said in an Oct. 31 LinkedIn post that the company will welcome in new team members and clients as well as expand its relationship with many joint clients.

Mr. Hawkins said the immediate focus is to "ensure these clients are supported so they can fulfill their mission of providing care to their patients and communities."

Waystar filed for a proposed IPO on Oct. 16.