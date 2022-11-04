Washington state ER facility closes doors for good

Emergency hospital St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, Wash., is to permanently close its doors and the building will be demolished, according to a Nov. 1 report from KIRO Newsradio.

The 74-bed emergency room facility was initially temporarily closed July 30, 2021, because of staffing shortages. Those 74 beds will be moved to the troubled Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center, also in Kitsap County and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Demolition of the Bremerton site will begin later this year and should take about two years to complete, the report continued. It would then be sold.

Plans are afoot to offer both a hybrid emergency department/urgent care facility in Bremerton in 2023 as well as expand the Silverdale site, said Chad Melton, St. Michael president.