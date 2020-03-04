Trump administration may pay hospitals for coronavirus care provided to uninsured

The federal government is thinking about using a national disaster program to ensure hospitals and physicians caring for uninsured Americans with the novel coronavirus are reimbursed, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Three things to know:



1. Under the National Disaster Medical System reimbursement program, hospitals can be reimbursed at about 110 percent of Medicare rates for treating uninsured patients who've been affected by natural disasters such as hurricanes.



2. Currently, there are about 27 million uninsured Americans. Under the reimbursement program — which more than 1,900 hospitals participate in — services for medically necessary hospital care, home healthcare, rehabilitation and primary care would be covered for uninsured patients, according to WSJ.



3. CMS has been considering the program, and Robert Kadlec, MD, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, said during a congressional hearing March 3 that discussions about the National Disaster Medical System reimbursement program are ongoing.



More articles on healthcare finance:

Mayo Clinic Health System to close hospital March 1

Texas health system files for bankruptcy, owes BCBS $29M

Average hospital expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.