Average hospital expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2018, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2018 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

United States

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,260
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,653
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,093

Alabama

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,453
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,731
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,561

Alaska

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,160
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,353
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,052

Arizona

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,371
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,854
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,220

Arkansas

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,305
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,817
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,830

California

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,269
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,879
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,392

Colorado

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,486
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,365
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,941

Connecticut

  • State/local government hospitals — $4,160
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,802
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Delaware

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,061
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,062

District of Columbia

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,674
  • For-profit hospitals — $ 2,548

Florida

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,953
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,495
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,867

Georgia

  • State/local government hospitals — $822
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,061
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,937

Hawaii

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,619
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,851
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Idaho

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,930
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,819
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,148

Illinois

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,892
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,650
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,023

Indiana

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,798
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,827
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,548

Iowa

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,635
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,578
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,571

Kansas

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,757
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,983
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,149

Kentucky

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,237
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,915
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,909

Louisiana

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,962
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,020
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,179

Maine

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,541
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,688
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,126

Maryland

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,821
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,338

Massachusetts

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,976
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,228
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,967

Michigan

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,216
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,463
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,294

Minnesota

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,560
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,535
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Mississippi

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,260
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,385
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,772

Missouri

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,721
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,558
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,023

Montana

  • State/local government hospitals — $600
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,567
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,631

Nebraska

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,137
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,244
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,040

Nevada

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,710
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,130
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,799

New Hampshire

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,679
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,121

New Jersey

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,879
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,918

New Mexico

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,001
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,001
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,476

New York

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,919
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,869
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

North Carolina

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,112
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,334
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,705

North Dakota

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,820
  • For-profit hospitals — $5,326

Ohio

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,914
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,842
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,351

Oklahoma

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,515
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,011
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,290

Oregon

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,845
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,380
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,053

Pennsylvania

  • State/local government hospitals — $820
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,380
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,053

Rhode Island

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,857
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,161

South Carolina

  • State/local government hospitals — $2,481
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,049
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,625

South Dakota

  • State/local government hospitals — $496
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,550
  • For-profit hospitals — $4,114

Tennessee

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,709
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,345
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,986

Texas

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,112
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,750
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,130

Utah

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,002
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,053
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,593

Vermont

  • State/local government hospitals — N/A
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,633
  • For-profit hospitals — N/A

Virginia

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,496
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,943
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,866

Washington

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,514
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,608
  • For-profit hospitals — $3,032

West Virginia

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,082
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $1,994
  • For-profit hospitals — $1,261

Wisconsin

  • State/local government hospitals — $3,072
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $2,518
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,830

Wyoming

  • State/local government hospitals — $1,180
  • Nonprofit hospitals — $3,499
  • For-profit hospitals — $2,740 

