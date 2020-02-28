Average hospital expenses per inpatient day across 50 states

Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2018, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.

These figures, which are based on information from the 2018 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

United States

State/local government hospitals — $2,260

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,653

For-profit hospitals — $2,093

Alabama

State/local government hospitals — $1,453

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,731

For-profit hospitals — $1,561

Alaska

State/local government hospitals — $1,160

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,353

For-profit hospitals — $3,052

Arizona

State/local government hospitals — $2,371

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,854

For-profit hospitals — $2,220

Arkansas

State/local government hospitals — $2,305

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,817

For-profit hospitals — $1,830

California

State/local government hospitals — $3,269

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,879

For-profit hospitals — $2,392

Colorado

State/local government hospitals — $2,486

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,365

For-profit hospitals — $2,941

Connecticut

State/local government hospitals — $4,160

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,802

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Delaware

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,061

For-profit hospitals — $1,062

District of Columbia

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,674

For-profit hospitals — $ 2,548

Florida

State/local government hospitals — $1,953

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,495

For-profit hospitals — $1,867

Georgia

State/local government hospitals — $822

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,061

For-profit hospitals — $1,937

Hawaii

State/local government hospitals — $1,619

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,851

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Idaho

State/local government hospitals — $1,930

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,819

For-profit hospitals — $3,148

Illinois

State/local government hospitals — $2,892

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,650

For-profit hospitals — $2,023

Indiana

State/local government hospitals — $1,798

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,827

For-profit hospitals — $2,548

Iowa

State/local government hospitals — $1,635

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,578

For-profit hospitals — $1,571

Kansas

State/local government hospitals — $1,757

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,983

For-profit hospitals — $2,149

Kentucky

State/local government hospitals — $2,237

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,915

For-profit hospitals — $1,909

Louisiana

State/local government hospitals — $1,962

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,020

For-profit hospitals — $2,179

Maine

State/local government hospitals — $1,541

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,688

For-profit hospitals — $1,126

Maryland

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,821

For-profit hospitals — $1,338

Massachusetts

State/local government hospitals — $1,976

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,228

For-profit hospitals — $1,967

Michigan

State/local government hospitals — $1,216

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,463

For-profit hospitals — $2,294

Minnesota

State/local government hospitals — $1,560

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,535

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Mississippi

State/local government hospitals — $1,260

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,385

For-profit hospitals — $1,772

Missouri

State/local government hospitals — $1,721

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,558

For-profit hospitals — $2,023

Montana

State/local government hospitals — $600

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,567

For-profit hospitals — $2,631

Nebraska

State/local government hospitals — $1,137

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,244

For-profit hospitals — $3,040

Nevada

State/local government hospitals — $2,710

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,130

For-profit hospitals — $1,799

New Hampshire

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,679

For-profit hospitals — $2,121

New Jersey

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,879

For-profit hospitals — $1,918

New Mexico

State/local government hospitals — $3,001

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,001

For-profit hospitals — $2,476

New York

State/local government hospitals — $2,919

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,869

For-profit hospitals — N/A

North Carolina

State/local government hospitals — $2,112

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,334

For-profit hospitals — $1,705

North Dakota

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,820

For-profit hospitals — $5,326

Ohio

State/local government hospitals — $2,914

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,842

For-profit hospitals — $2,351

Oklahoma

State/local government hospitals — $1,515

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,011

For-profit hospitals — $2,290

Oregon

State/local government hospitals — $3,845

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,380

For-profit hospitals — $3,053

Pennsylvania

State/local government hospitals — $820

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,380

For-profit hospitals — $3,053

Rhode Island

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,857

For-profit hospitals — $2,161

South Carolina

State/local government hospitals — $2,481

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,049

For-profit hospitals — $1,625

South Dakota

State/local government hospitals — $496

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,550

For-profit hospitals — $4,114

Tennessee

State/local government hospitals — $1,709

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,345

For-profit hospitals — $1,986

Texas

State/local government hospitals — $3,112

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,750

For-profit hospitals — $2,130

Utah

State/local government hospitals — $3,002

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,053

For-profit hospitals — $2,593

Vermont

State/local government hospitals — N/A

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,633

For-profit hospitals — N/A

Virginia

State/local government hospitals — $3,496

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,943

For-profit hospitals — $1,866

Washington

State/local government hospitals — $3,514

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,608

For-profit hospitals — $3,032

West Virginia

State/local government hospitals — $1,082

Nonprofit hospitals — $1,994

For-profit hospitals — $1,261

Wisconsin

State/local government hospitals — $3,072

Nonprofit hospitals — $2,518

For-profit hospitals — $2,830

Wyoming

State/local government hospitals — $1,180

Nonprofit hospitals — $3,499

For-profit hospitals — $2,740

