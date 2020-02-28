Average hospital expenses per inpatient day across 50 states
Below are the adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2018, organized by hospital ownership type, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the latest statistics from Kaiser State Health Facts.
These figures, which are based on information from the 2018 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for registered U.S. community hospitals, defined as public, nonfederal, short-term general and other hospitals. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted higher to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
United States
- State/local government hospitals — $2,260
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,653
- For-profit hospitals — $2,093
Alabama
- State/local government hospitals — $1,453
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,731
- For-profit hospitals — $1,561
Alaska
- State/local government hospitals — $1,160
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,353
- For-profit hospitals — $3,052
Arizona
- State/local government hospitals — $2,371
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,854
- For-profit hospitals — $2,220
Arkansas
- State/local government hospitals — $2,305
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,817
- For-profit hospitals — $1,830
California
- State/local government hospitals — $3,269
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,879
- For-profit hospitals — $2,392
Colorado
- State/local government hospitals — $2,486
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,365
- For-profit hospitals — $2,941
Connecticut
- State/local government hospitals — $4,160
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,802
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Delaware
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,061
- For-profit hospitals — $1,062
District of Columbia
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,674
- For-profit hospitals — $ 2,548
Florida
- State/local government hospitals — $1,953
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,495
- For-profit hospitals — $1,867
Georgia
- State/local government hospitals — $822
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,061
- For-profit hospitals — $1,937
Hawaii
- State/local government hospitals — $1,619
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,851
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Idaho
- State/local government hospitals — $1,930
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,819
- For-profit hospitals — $3,148
Illinois
- State/local government hospitals — $2,892
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,650
- For-profit hospitals — $2,023
Indiana
- State/local government hospitals — $1,798
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,827
- For-profit hospitals — $2,548
Iowa
- State/local government hospitals — $1,635
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,578
- For-profit hospitals — $1,571
Kansas
- State/local government hospitals — $1,757
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,983
- For-profit hospitals — $2,149
Kentucky
- State/local government hospitals — $2,237
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,915
- For-profit hospitals — $1,909
Louisiana
- State/local government hospitals — $1,962
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,020
- For-profit hospitals — $2,179
Maine
- State/local government hospitals — $1,541
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,688
- For-profit hospitals — $1,126
Maryland
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,821
- For-profit hospitals — $1,338
Massachusetts
- State/local government hospitals — $1,976
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,228
- For-profit hospitals — $1,967
Michigan
- State/local government hospitals — $1,216
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,463
- For-profit hospitals — $2,294
Minnesota
- State/local government hospitals — $1,560
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,535
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Mississippi
- State/local government hospitals — $1,260
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,385
- For-profit hospitals — $1,772
Missouri
- State/local government hospitals — $1,721
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,558
- For-profit hospitals — $2,023
Montana
- State/local government hospitals — $600
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,567
- For-profit hospitals — $2,631
Nebraska
- State/local government hospitals — $1,137
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,244
- For-profit hospitals — $3,040
Nevada
- State/local government hospitals — $2,710
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,130
- For-profit hospitals — $1,799
New Hampshire
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,679
- For-profit hospitals — $2,121
New Jersey
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,879
- For-profit hospitals — $1,918
New Mexico
- State/local government hospitals — $3,001
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,001
- For-profit hospitals — $2,476
New York
- State/local government hospitals — $2,919
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,869
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
North Carolina
- State/local government hospitals — $2,112
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,334
- For-profit hospitals — $1,705
North Dakota
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,820
- For-profit hospitals — $5,326
Ohio
- State/local government hospitals — $2,914
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,842
- For-profit hospitals — $2,351
Oklahoma
- State/local government hospitals — $1,515
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,011
- For-profit hospitals — $2,290
Oregon
- State/local government hospitals — $3,845
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,380
- For-profit hospitals — $3,053
Pennsylvania
- State/local government hospitals — $820
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,380
- For-profit hospitals — $3,053
Rhode Island
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,857
- For-profit hospitals — $2,161
South Carolina
- State/local government hospitals — $2,481
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,049
- For-profit hospitals — $1,625
South Dakota
- State/local government hospitals — $496
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,550
- For-profit hospitals — $4,114
Tennessee
- State/local government hospitals — $1,709
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,345
- For-profit hospitals — $1,986
Texas
- State/local government hospitals — $3,112
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,750
- For-profit hospitals — $2,130
Utah
- State/local government hospitals — $3,002
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,053
- For-profit hospitals — $2,593
Vermont
- State/local government hospitals — N/A
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,633
- For-profit hospitals — N/A
Virginia
- State/local government hospitals — $3,496
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,943
- For-profit hospitals — $1,866
Washington
- State/local government hospitals — $3,514
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,608
- For-profit hospitals — $3,032
West Virginia
- State/local government hospitals — $1,082
- Nonprofit hospitals — $1,994
- For-profit hospitals — $1,261
Wisconsin
- State/local government hospitals — $3,072
- Nonprofit hospitals — $2,518
- For-profit hospitals — $2,830
Wyoming
- State/local government hospitals — $1,180
- Nonprofit hospitals — $3,499
- For-profit hospitals — $2,740
More articles on healthcare finance:
Financial updates from Ascension, CommonSpirit, Kaiser + 8 other systems
Miami man with 'junk plan' owes thousands after hospital visit for coronavirus symptoms
CMS pitches changes to CJR model: 6 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.