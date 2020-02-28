Mayo Clinic Health System to close hospital March 1

Mayo Clinic Health System will close its hospital in Springfield, Minn., on March 1, but Minneapolis-based Allina Health is stepping in to provide some services to local residents.

Mayo announced plans in December to close the hospital and its clinics in Springfield and Lamberton, Minn. At that time, James Hebl, MD, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, said the facilities faced staffing challenges, dwindling patient volumes and other issues. The hospital in Springfield is one of eight hospitals within a less than 40-mile radius, which has led to declining readmissions and low use of the emergency department, Dr. Hebl said.

The two clinics have already shut down, and the hospital is slated to close at 5 a.m. on March 1.

Allina Health plans to open outpatient clinics in Springfield and Lamberton at the current Mayo facilities this spring, according to Mayo's website. Allina Health will also provide healthcare services to residents of St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield and Valley View Manor in Lamberton.

After the transition, most of the staff members and clinicians working at the clinics will be from the previous Mayo team, according to The Journal.

