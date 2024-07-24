The economy is the top external risk worrying CFOs, according to Deloitte's "CFO Signals Survey 2Q 2024."

Two hundred CFOs participated in the survey, according to Deloitte. The company said 62.5% of CFOs surveyed were from public companies, and 37.5% were from privately held firms. One-fifth of the participating CFOs had more than 10 years of experience, and 71% had between five and 10 years of experience.

Here are the top external risks worrying CFOs:

Economy (growth, customer demand, etc.): 61% Geopolitics: 50% Cybersecurity: 50% Inflation: 49% Regulation and government policies: 38% Competitive threats: 32% Interest rates: 22%

