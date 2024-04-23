Tenet's CEO-to-worker pay ratio over the past 5 years

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare CEOs were paid between 189 and 452 times more than the health system's median employee between 2019 and 2023, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tenet identifies the median compensated employee using total gross wages earned during the calendar year and pay is annualized for permanent employees who are not employed for a full year.

Ronald Rittenmeyer served as Tenet's CEO in 2019 and 2020. Saum Sutaria, MD, has served as the health system's chief executive since 2021.

Here is how the CEO-to-worker median pay ratio has changed the past five years:

2019

Total CEO compensation: $24,288,660

Median employee compensation: $53,714

Ratio: 452 to 1

2020

Total CEO compensation: $16,675,529

Median employee compensation: $54,501

Ratio: 306 to 1

2021

Total CEO compensation: $21,153,671

Median employee compensation: $55,245

Ratio: 383 to 1

2022

Total CEO compensation: $11,047,128

Median employee compensation: $58,435

Ratio: 189 to 1

2023

Total CEO compensation: $18,518,109

Median employee compensation: $60,633

Ratio: 305 to 1