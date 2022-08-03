Revecore acquires 2 RCM firms

Revecore has acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3.

Kemberton, based in Franklin, Tenn., and Cherry Hill, N.J., partners with healthcare providers to collect complex claims. Cura, based in Tampa, Fla., provides software-enabled underpayment identification and recovery services to hospitals and health systems.

"By combining efficient technology platforms with some of the industry’s most talented and experienced experts, we are well positioned to deliver greater value and recoveries to healthcare providers," Revecore’s CEO said in a Aug. 3 company news release.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Revecore, which helps health systems recover complex claims, was acquired by the private equity firm GrowthCurve Capital in April. The company serves about 1,200 U.S. hospitals.