Private equity firm buys controlling stake in Revecore, names CEO

GrowthCurve Capital, a private equity firm, has completed its acquisition of Revecore and named a new CEO for the revenue cycle company.

Revecore, which serves about 1,200 hospitals across the U.S., provides revenue integrity and complex claims solutions, according to an April 5 news release.

The acquisition will allow Revecore to build on its market leadership and invest in more technology, according to the release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Existing investor Riverside Partners maintains a minority stake in Revecore.

The organizations also named former TransUnion Healthcare CEO Dave Wojczynski as CEO of Revecore.

"Our vision is to continue investing in current service areas while adding complementary adjacent service lines that will deliver additional value to existing and new customers," Mr. Wojczynski said in the news release.