Providence ending some therapy services in Washington, cutting 55 jobs

Providence Swedish in the South Puget Sound region of Washington state will close a majority of its outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy programs, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The move will result in 55 layoffs, The Olympian reported.

Effective Jan. 17, Providence Swedish South Puget Sound, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, will close services at:

Chehalis Physical Therapy

Tumwater Physical Therapy

Pediatric and orthopedic rehabilitation programs at the clinic on Sleater-Kinney Road

Physical therapy services at Providence Medical Group Panorama Clinic

"In response to the evolving healthcare landscape, Providence Swedish in the South Puget Sound is continuing to adapt our service delivery models to meet the increasing needs of our community more effectively," the release said.

"The focus of these efforts is to ensure the core services we provide continue into the future. Remaining steadfast in serving this vulnerable population is paramount to us, our mission, and our community's well-being."

Specialty outpatient rehabilitation services will continue at Providence Centralia Hospital, according to the release.

Providence Swedish South Puget Sound, which operates Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, will continue outpatient neurology and some lymphedema therapy programs in Thurston County, with locations to be announced. Inpatient therapy services at both hospitals will remain unchanged.









