Premier Health sells headquarters building for $5.5M

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health has sold the building that houses its downtown headquarters for more than $5.5 million to Dayton-based Arkham Blue, an Ohio limited liability company, according to a limited warranty deed shared by the Montgomery County Auditor's Office with Becker's.

In the deed, the sale listed the property owner as Miami Valley Hospital, a nonprofit corporation and member of Premier Health. While Arkham Blue will own the property moving forward, the health system will remain a tenant in the building, according to a Premier Health statement shared with Becker's.

"It has been our desire that the building remain locally owned and locally managed, and we are delighted that this will be the case," the statement said. "This sale reflects the changing nature of the workplace for our support staff, as well as a recognition that our core focus is on caregiving, not owning real estate. During and since the pandemic, an undeniable shift has occurred in how people work, with remote work and hybrid work arrangements becoming far more common across the U.S. economy. These trends contributed to the decision to sell the building."

The sale comes after Premier Health advanced its existing affiliation agreement with Dayton-based Wright State University to create regional academic medicine and community health improvements.

Acting as the largest comprehensive healthcare system in Southwest Ohio, Premier Health has three acute care hospitals, more than 100 locations in seven counties, an extensive physician network, and numerous affiliate organizations.