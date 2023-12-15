Ohio hospital to become AMC

Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health is advancing its existing affiliation agreement with Dayton-based Wright State University to create improvements in regional academic medicine, community health, workforce, and economic developments, according to a Dec.15 press release.

Enhancements being added to the existing affiliation agreement:

- A new integrated role serving as both the chief academic officer for Premier Health and the dean of Wright State's Boonshoft School of Medicine.

- Academic medical center recognition for Miami Valley Hospital that integrates regional education, research, and clinical care.

- Utilizing existing resources, like Wright State's College of Health, Education and Human Services, for patient and community care improvements and access to a range of more localized medical services.

- Miami Valley Hospital clinical training program expansion, along with finding strategies to establish these programs at Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center in support of medicine and allied health clinical workforce development.

- Implementing clinical faculty growth while leveraging current physician practice organizations to benefit clinical, research and academic outcomes, while additionally making Southwest Ohio community health improvements.

"Premier and Wright State are collectively focused on improving the health of the Dayton region," Sue Edwards, PhD, president of Wright State University, said in the release. "We are leveraging our collective strengths to better serve the health care and academic needs of our community. This relationship will expand experiential learning opportunities for students in ways never seen before."

The initial affiliation agreement between Premier Health and Wright State kicked off in 2021, making them preferred partners who work together on new initiatives.

Since then, the two organizations have worked on collaborations through the Boonshoft School of Medicine and Wright State's nursing and health sciences programs, including joint training of medical and nursing students, physicians, professional nurses and other healthcare professionals; along with clinical trial collaborations, a rural family medicine residency program, and more.

Under the new resolution, Ms. Edwards and Michael Riordam, president and CEO of Premier Health, will develop a more defined business plan regarding the future operations of the organizations' by April 30, 2024, according to the release.