Pennsylvania hospital's unpaid taxes result in 17% tax increase approval

The Ridley Park (Pa.) Borough Council has approved a 17% increase in 2024 property taxes to combat unpaid taxes and fees from Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of Crozer Health System, for its Ridley Park-based Taylor Hospital, Richard Tutak, borough manager of Ridley Park Borough, confirmed with Becker's.

While Mr. Tutak would not disclose to Becker's the exact amount the hospital currently owes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Jan. 2 that the hospital owes roughly $350,000 for its 2023 tax bill.

"Ridley Park Borough is currently in active negotiations with Prospect Medical Holdings as it relates to their taxes owed to the Borough of Ridley Park," Mr. Tutak told Becker's. "Prospect Medical Holdings did make a payment on their sewer bill that was owed through these negotiations."

The council is also actively working to make budget adjustments and has until Feb. 15 to make a final decision, Mr. Tutak said.

"Crozer Health has been in active negotiations with the taxing authorities to determine the fair market value of the property which the property taxes should be based upon," a Crozer Health statement provided to Becker's said. "We are optimistic that we will be able to reach a mutually agreed-upon resolution shortly."











