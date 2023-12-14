Pennsylvania hospital's $400K in unpaid taxes, fees scrutinized

Prospect Medical, the parent company of Crozer Health System, is fighting the tax assessment for its Ridley Park, Pa.-based hospital, and the $400,000 in unpaid taxes and fees could mean higher taxes, according to a CBS News Philadelphia report.

Ridley Park announced Dec. 13 that without the $400,000 in unpaid taxes and fees associated with Taylor Hospital, the borough could raise taxes 17% to cover the budget gap for 2024. The hospital is the largest taxable property in the borough, according to the report.

Crozer told CBS News Philadelphia that the system is in "active negotiations" with taxing authorities on the fair market value of the property.

Prospect Medical also has an overdue sewer bill, which is expected to be paid this week, according to the report.

Ridley Park will vote on the budget, which may include the tax increase, next week.