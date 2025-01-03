Pennant Group completes $80M home health acquisition

The Pennant Group has acquired seven Signature Healthcare at Home locations in Oregon.

The deal concludes the second of Eagle, Idaho-based Pennant's two-phase acquisition of Signature Healthcare at Home assets in the Pacific Northwest, according to a Jan. 2 news release from the company.

In July, Signature Healthcare — specializes in hospice, home health and palliative and primary care — entered two separate asset purchase agreements to sell certain affiliates to Pennant Group for $80 million.

The first phase of the acquisition closed Aug. 1, according to the release. Pennant acquired four Signature locations in Washington and two in Idaho.

Pennant supports independent companies that provide services in more than 122 home health and hospice agencies and 57 senior living communities across 13 states.