PE firm to invest in CorroHealth

Private equity firm Patient Square Capital has signed a definitive agreement for a strategic investment in revenue cycle management company CorroHealth.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, with Patient Square Capital sharing joint control of the company with private equity firm Carlyle, according to an Oct. 24 news release.

CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard said in the release that Patient Square has a long history of successfully investing in and scaling healthcare companies.

"We are pleased to welcome them and look forward to leveraging our investors' expertise to continue expanding our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our customers," Mr. Leonard said.