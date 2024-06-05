Northwell, New York AG expand financial aid for patients

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health inked a deal with New York Attorney General Letitia James to increase financial assistance for uninsured patients and patients with high-deductible health plans who struggle to pay medical bills.

Northwell and Ms. James' office worked together to review and revise the health system's financial assistance and medical debt collections policies. Northwell boosted assistance for eligible hospital patients and added safeguards to collections efforts based on the findings. The health system also:

Raised its bar for financial aid eligibility to include families with up to five times the federal poverty level, $156,000 for a family of four.

Added a medical debt ombudsperson.

Implemented additional layers of protections for patient collections pursued as a last resort.

"Northwell has always been committed to delivering the highest quality of care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell, said in a June 4 news release shared with Becker's. "At the same time, we recognize that there are New Yorkers who have foregone or delayed necessary medical care because of concerns about out-of-pocket costs. We're pleased to partner with Attorney General James and her office in developing transparent processes for more patients to get the help they need in paying for medically necessary hospital care."

Northwell will create an annual report to the attorney general's office and Northwell board of trustees under the five-year agreement. Last year, Northwell helped 26,000 patients obtain medical insurance and provided $2.5 billion in community benefits for 2022, the release said.

"Too many New Yorkers delay necessary health care appointments because costs are too high, or end up saddled with debt after receiving emergency care," Ms. James said in a statement shared with Becker's. "This agreement will provide critical financial assistance to millions of New Yorkers receiving medical care at Northwell facilities and ease financial worries for many patients concerned about paying their medical bills."