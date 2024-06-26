New York system drops Humana Medicare Advantage

Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System will no longer accept Humana Medicare Advantage for non-emergency services after June 30.

In February, a spokesperson for the health system cited "administrative conflicts" to local media as the reason for the decision.

"Patient care is the most important aspect of our mission, and we look for insurance partners who share our values of putting patient needs first," the spokesperson told the Daily Gazette. "One of our central beliefs is to be an advocate for patients. When working with insurance providers, we strive to ensure the terms are fair to us and fair to our patients."

Albany Med operates four hospitals in the region and has 800 physicians and 125 facilities.

In the same area, Community Care Physicians, a Latham, N.Y.-based multispecialty medical group, went out of network with Humana Medicare Advantage in March. CCP has more than 1,800 employees, including more than 420 clinicians, across 70 practices in New York's Capital Region.

Providers and health systems around the country have been increasingly pushing back against Medicare Advantage, citing excessive prior authorization denial rates and slow payments from insurers.

According to a January report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association, 16% of health systems are planning to stop accepting one or more Medicare Advantage plans in the next two years. Another 45% said they are considering the same but have not made a final decision. In 2023, Becker's reported on at least 15 hospitals dropping some or all MA contracts.

Becker's has reached out to Albany Med Health System and will update this article if more information becomes available.