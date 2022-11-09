Meet R1 RCM's new top executives

R1 RCM will have a new CEO and new president come Jan. 1. Here is information about Lee Rivas and John Sparby, who will be stepping into the CEO and president roles, respectively, according to the company's website:

Lee Rivas, CEO: Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June as president following the acquisition of Cloudmed, a healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant. Mr. Rivas joined Cloudmed in 2020 as CEO of Cloudmed company Revint and later that year became CEO of Cloudmed after Revint's merger with Triage Consulting Group. He previously served as the healthcare division CEO of RELX, a global information-based analytics provider. He was also an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an officer in the U.S. Army.

John Sparby, president: Mr. Sparby joined R1 RCM in January 2004 and currently serves as executive vice president and COO. His previous roles at R1 included leader of the East region and leader of the Ascension Michigan market. Prior to joining R1, Mr. Sparby led large-scale, end-to-end revenue cycle reengineering projects for primarily academic health systems at Stockamp & Associates.