R1 RCM names new CEO, president

R1 RCM President Lee Rivas will take over the role of CEO on Jan. 1, when current CEO Joseph Flanagan steps down from the position.

Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June following the company's acquisition of revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. Mr. Rivas was Cloudmed's CEO.

Mr. Flanagan will continue to serve as a member of R1 RCM's board, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the company. As part of the succession process, Mr. Flanagan will also serve as an executive adviser to the CEO.

R1 RCM Chief Operating Officer John Sparby will step into the role of president, according to the release. Mr. Sparby joined the company in 2004.

Mr. Flanagan joined R1 RCM in 2013 as COO.