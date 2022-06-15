Meet R1 RCM's leadership team

Twelve officials make up R1 RCM's executive leadership team, according to the revenue cycle firm's website.

Here is more information about the people on that team:

Joseph Flanagan, president and CEO: Mr. Flanagan has served as R1's president and CEO since May 2016. He joined the company in 2013 as COO. He was previously the senior vice president of worldwide operations and supply chain at Applied Materials.

Rachel Wilson, executive vice president, CFO and treasurer: Ms. Wilson joined R1 in June 2020. She joined the company from Iron Mountain, where she was the CFO for Iron Mountain Data Centers.

John Sparby, executive vice president, COO: Mr. Sparby has been with R1 since January 2004. As COO he is the operational leader of the company's revenue cycle customer engagement. His previous roles at R1 included leader of the East region and leader of the Ascension Michigan market.

Gary Long, executive vice president, chief commercial officer: Mr. Long joined the company in August 2017. He is responsible for R1's customer growth initiatives, including sales, marketing, product management and solution development. He was previously senior vice president and chief sales officer at Premier.

Kate Sanderson, executive vice president, chief human resources officer: Ms. Sanderson joined R1 in November 2018. She previously spent 15 years in various human resources leadership roles at Aon.

Harvey Ewing, executive vice president, CIO: Mr. Ewing joined R1 in July 2021 and is responsible for the security, delivery, enhancement and performance of enterprise technology and infrastructure. He previously served as CIO and chief information security officer for MoneyGram International.

Jay Sreedharan, executive vice president, chief technology and digital officer: Mr. Sreedharan joined R1 in August 2021 and is responsible for delivering digital transformation and growth, strategy, engineering, product development, architecture and implementation, as well as future digital merger and acquisition and partnership activity. He was previously senior vice president of digital engineering for MGM Resorts International.

Logan Johnston, executive vice president, central operations: Mr. Johnston joined R1 in 2004. He leads the company's central operations and shared services, where he is responsible for providing a scalable support infrastructure streamlining revenue cycle operations. He also has responsibility for physician advisory services teams.

Sean Radcliffe, executive vice president, general counsel: Mr. Radcliffe joined R1 in February 2017. He previously served as general counsel for Ciber.

Corey Perman, executive vice president, compliance and risk: Mr. Perman joined R1 in 2015 and leads the company's compliance, integrity and risk management programs. He previously served as senior compliance officer and legal counsel at Downers Grove-Ill.-based Advocate Health Care.

Chris Hartemayer, executive vice president, patient operations and customer solutions: Mr. Hartemayer has been with the company since 2008. He leads an organization focused on designing long-term customized solutions for R1's customers and their patients. He's held multiple roles within R1, most recently overseeing the company's digital transformation office.

Wes Arnett, executive vice president, integration: Mr. Arnett joined R1 in 2004. He leads a team responsible for integration and business transformation. He was previously a senior consultant at Capgemini.