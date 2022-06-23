Meet R1 RCM's new president, Lee Rivas

With the completion of R1 RCM's acquisition of Cloudmed, the revenue cycle management company has a new president joining its executive leadership team.

Lee Rivas, former CEO of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed, is taking on the role of president of the combined company. He joined Cloudmed in 2020 as CEO of Cloudmed company Revint and later that year became CEO of Cloudmed after Revint's merger with Triage Consulting Group.

Before Cloudmed, Mr. Rivas was healthcare division CEO of RELX, a global information-based analytics provider. He was also an engagement manager at McKinsey and Co. and an officer in the U.S. Army.