Meet FinThrive's executive leadership team

The revenue cycle management company formerly known as nThrive launched its rebrand as FinThrive in June.

The company said its new name signals its intention to break the cycle of inefficiency associated with traditional RCM technologies. Here is the executive leadership team for the rebranded company:

Hemant Goel, CEO: Mr. Goel joined FinThrive as CEO in July 2021. He previously was CEO of Capsule Technologies, a global medical device integrator, where he led its sale to Royal Philips.

Cheryl Alden, chief marketing officer: Ms. Alden was named chief marketing office in October 2021. Prior to joining FinThrive, she was senior vice president of marketing at cloud-based software provider PointClickCare.

James Evans, CFO: Mr. Evans was named CFO in July 2021. He previously was CFO of revenue cycle technology provider eSolutions, where he managed the company's sale to Waystar.

Evan Goad, chief strategy and mergers and acquisitions officer: Mr. Goad is responsible for leading strategy and corporate development at FinThrive, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Mr Goad joined the company from TransUnion Healthcare, which FinThrive acquired in December.

Tammie Jackson, chief growth officer: Ms. Jackson joined FinThrive from TransUnion Healthcare, where she led the company's go-to-market strategy and client-facing functions in the provider, payer and life sciences domains. She was chairwoman of the Healthcare Financial Management Association's board of directors for 2021-2022.

Mark Janiszewski, chief solutions officer: Mr. Janiszewski joined FinThrive in 2018 and works closely with clients and the company's development, marketing, sales and operations teams to strengthen its offerings.

Sally Kurth, chief human resources officer: Ms. Kurth has worked at FinThrive for 16 years. She is responsible for all human capital management.

Christy Mitchell, chief of staff: Ms. Mitchell has been with FinThrive for 14 years. She is responsible for directing administrative and operational activities for the CEO and partnering with the executive leadership team to build business effectiveness.

Dan Mulligan, chief legal officer: Mr. Mulligan has been with FinThrive since 2009. He is responsible for all of the company's legal and compliance issues.

Brad Rennick, chief client officer: Mr. Rennick joined FinThrive in November. His focus is on developing a new client-centric operating model. He previously led the client services organization for EHR vendor Modernizing Medicine.

Tommy Richardson Jr., chief technology officer: Mr. Richardson is responsible for the implementation and development of all technologies FinThrive and its customers will use. He previously served as the president of product and technology at Barbri Global, which sells bar exam prep courses.



John Yount, chief innovation officer: Mr. Yount is responsible for growing FinThrive's portfolio in emerging and adjacent markets, as well as boosting its identity in the healthcare information technology industry.