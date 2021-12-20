nThrive completes $1.74B acquisition of TransUnion Healthcare

Healthcare revenue cycle management software provider nThrive has completed its acquisition of TransUnion Healthcare, the healthcare data and analytics business of TransUnion.

nThrive, which is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, signed a definitive agreement in October to acquire TransUnion for $1.74 billion.

The acquisition will provide a complete "end-to-end" RCM technology and software solution, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

The deal combines the two organizations' specialties to improve the patient experience through more accurate check-in solutions and allows payers to use socioeconomic data to find members at risk of requiring expensive care, according to the release. It also reduces medical costs and increases access to care through insurance tools that will help payers provide benefits coverage to more active insurers, the release said.

"By offering our integrated solutions under one brand umbrella, we can provide healthcare organizations with a more predictable and accurate view of their financial performance while meaningfully improving the patient experience," nThrive CEO Hemant Goel said.