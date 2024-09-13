MaineHealth subsidiary to close rehab facility, transfer services

Portland, Maine-based Saint Joseph's Rehabilitation and Residence, a post-acute facility and subsidiary of Portland-based MaineHealth Maine Medical Center, will close Sept. 20 to create a path for an updated facility to offer stronger long-term care amenities.

Following the closure, Saint Joseph's residents will be transferred to Portland-based Fallbrook Commons, a residential and rehabilitation facility run by North Country Associates. Employees at Saint Joseph's will also be transferred to Fallbrook Commons, according to a Sept. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

MaineHealth Maine Medical Center acquired Saint Joseph's in 2017 and made operational investments to enhance care quality. The acquisition also allowed Saint Joseph's to access MainHealth clinical resources and its workforce.

Fallbrook Commons is a joint venture between Sandy River Company and North Country Associates. Under the joint venture, North Country will operate Fallbrook Commons.

The replacement and transition plan between MaineHealth, North Country and Sandy River Company, which included the sale of Saint Joseph's bed licenses, was initially shared in 2019.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to transition our residents and their care plans to Fallbrook Commons," Richard Marino, MD, medical director of MaineHealth Geriatrics Portland, said in the release. "The facility will offer a greatly enhanced and more contemporary residential and post-acute care experience. It is also important that the team from St. Joseph's will transfer over because continuity of the professionals who care for this population is clinically beneficial."